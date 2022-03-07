New animal shelter coming to Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Animal Shelter is not unlike many throughout the country. The facility is small and cramped and there is not nearly enough space to take care of the dogs they house, but there is still a whole lot of something else.

“You can see that there is love there and you can see that there is love for the people that are here. We have people that are retired, people that are students and people that work full time,” B.A.R.C. volunteer Marilyn Grubbs said.

Grubbs is a volunteer and fundraiser for the Boone County Animal Rescue Coalition or B.A.R.C.

She helps to make sure thousands of animals in the area get fostered, fed and get their medicine.

“Currently what we have is really small it only runs to hold about 10 to 12 animals in there it is very cold,” Grubbs said.

For a long time the county commission has wanted to build a bigger shelter. Recently the commissioners voted to build one that will be operated by B.A.R.C. volunteers. Commission President Craig Bratcher said he is excited.

“We have some coal severance tax money that we are going to put into this. We are not going to hap hazardously (build a new shelter), we are going to make something nice,” Bratcher said.

The new shelter will be situated off of Route 119 with easier access. It will hold about 100 dogs and Grubbs and Bratcher said they are going to try to work in an area for cats. The building will also have space for people to play with dogs in hopes they become family.

“We want to get the public involved and we want to get B.A.R.C. involved in designing this project,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher said the shelter is expected to open around October or November of this year.

“We need volunteers so if you drive by and you see this facility know that you are welcome here to come and help,” Grubbs said.

For more information on B.A.R.C. and how to get involved visit this website.

