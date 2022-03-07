Advertisement

PTSD Awareness Seminar for first responders

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The PTSD Awareness Seminar hosted by Westwood Fire District is on Tuesday, March 8th at 6:30 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church at 2040 West Main Street, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

All first responders and spouses are welcome. There is no charge for the seminar.

Every day, first responders face situations that involve tragedy, suffering, and death. It is difficult to put those heartbreaking thoughts away when the shift is over. The stress and how to cope can weigh heavily on first responders.

Michael Schirtzinger, Westwood Fire District

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK (8255). A new 988 number will be available nationally on July 16, 2022.

