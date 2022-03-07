Advertisement

Street reopens following accident in Charleston

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Washington Street E has reopened following a two car accident Monday morning.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in Charleston has been shut down following an accident, 911 dispatchers confirm Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Washington Street E.

That portion of Washington Street E has been shut down.

911 dispatchers say medics are on scene evaluating one person.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Law enforcement has also arrived.

No further details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

