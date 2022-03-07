Traffic delays following accident near Kentucky/West Virginia line

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Traffic delays are being reported after an accident on the Kentucky/West Virginia line.

The accident happened on the bridge over the Big Sandy River connecting Kentucky and West Virginia, near the Marathon Refinery

The crash is backing traffic up on the Kentucky side of the bridge.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers say crews are working to clear the scene.

Further information has not been released.

