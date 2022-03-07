UC women & WV state men heading to NCAA tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One week before the NCAA Division I selection show, some teams from the Mountain East Conference got the call for the Division II version of the tournament. The NCAA held two selection shows Sunday night and announced that the Atlantic region for the men’s side will be held at Indiana, PA and one of the first round games will be MEC champion West Liberty playing West Virginia State. It’s the Yellowjackets first trip to the tournament since 2010. Fairmont State also made the region. All of the first round games from the men’s tournament will be on March 12th.

The women’s Atlantic region will be held at Glenville State as the recently crowned MEC champs Charleston Golden Eagles earned a six seed and will play three seed Kutztown, PA. The number one seed in the region are the Pioneers of Glenville State. All the first round games will be played on March 11th.

Times for all games will be announced by the NCAA soon.

