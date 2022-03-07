Up and down weather week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Sunday-Monday rainfall has moved on after swelling small streams. Officially the Flood watch from the National Weather Service has ended. Left behind soggy lawns (grass already growing after the 80 degree Saturday weather) and muddy waters on our rivers and creeks.

The rains have been chased away by strong winds with a few gusts near 40 miles per hour ushering in colder air. By dawn Tuesday temperatures will have settled back into the 30s with some patchy black ice possible where water lingers and sub-freezing air is realized.

Tuesday’s sky will alternate between periods of blue sky and passing clouds. A brisk wind will help hold temperatures to the 40s all afternoon long.

Wednesday will see another southern storm bring a faster hitting less consequential rain with a basin average near one half inch.

Thursday will dry out and Friday will warm up before a third southern storm heads our way by Friday night into Saturday. That storm is likely to start as snow before delivering a snowfall on Saturday as bitter cold arctic air arrives in time for the West Virginia girls high school basketball championship games.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.