WATCH | New basketball court unveiled ahead of girls’ basketball tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has unveiled a brand new basketball court ahead of the girls’ state basketball tournament.

Officials gave WSAZ a first look at the new basketball court Monday morning during WSAZ Today.

General Manager Patrick Leahy tells WSAZ it took more than 100 man hours, 20 gallons of paint, and 60 gallons of gym floor finish to bring the concept to life.

The new court features the state emblem and will be used for the girls and boys state basketball tournament, The Basketball Tournament, and other events.

The girls’ basketball tournament starts Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets for the girls’ basketball tournament go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday on Ticketmaster, and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the box office.

Officials highly encourage you get your tickets ahead of time and to expect large crowds.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.