What to buy and not buy in March
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Deals and savings expert at Offers.com, Kristin McGrath, shares what to buy to achieve top savings... and what to wait on to purchase.
What shoppers should buy in March to achieve top savings:
- Travel
- Tax Software
- Fragrances
- Winter apparel
- Spring Cleaning
What shoppers should avoid buying in March/wait to purchase:
- Major appliances
- Outdoor living
- Spring apparel
- TVs
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.