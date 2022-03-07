Advertisement

What to buy and not buy in March

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Deals and savings expert at Offers.com, Kristin McGrath, shares what to buy to achieve top savings... and what to wait on to purchase.

What shoppers should buy in March to achieve top savings:

  • Travel
  • Tax Software
  • Fragrances
  • Winter apparel
  • Spring Cleaning

What shoppers should avoid buying in March/wait to purchase:

  • Major appliances
  • Outdoor living
  • Spring apparel
  • TVs

