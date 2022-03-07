W.Va. lawmakers seek fraud unit for unemployment agency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Legislation to create a fraud unit within WorkForce West Virginia will be considered this week by the House of Delegates.

The legislation, Senate Bill 543, would require the unit’s creation. It follows a December 2021 report that revealed WorkForce West Virginia paid nearly $83 million in fraudulent claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the agency was hit with a deluge of unemployment claims.

John Sylvia, director of the Legislative Auditor’s Performance Evaluation & Research Division, leads the team that authored the report.

“I wouldn’t say they had a fraud unit,” he said Monday. “They had fraud procedures. They had some procedures that they followed, but even then, they were not as extensive as they could have been.”

State lawmakers are pushing a potential fix.

If passed, the legislation would force WorkForce West Virginia to create a fraud unit within its agency.

The unit would be led by a certified investigator with experience in computer technology. It would initiate investigations, review complaints and have subpoena power to root out fraud.

Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, sponsored the legislation.

“I think we’re going to be able to address the issue quickly and decisively, and be able to do the investigations and be able to get the prosecutions and not allow these people out of state, out of country to what they did to West Virginia ever again,” he said.

The proposal passed the Senate last month.

It received the blessing of the House Judiciary committee Friday. It will be on first reading Tuesday in the House. Final passage could occur later this week.

“We’re talking about taxpayer dollars in essence, and we can’t be too careful with that. We can’t take our tax dollars for granted,” said Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette.

Only one senator voted against the bill -- Sen. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley.

“I didn’t vote against going against the fraud,” she said. “I’m against fraud. My concern was it was only looking at one side of the fraud, which was on the employee side. But it does nothing to look at bad actors -- the bad employers who are also to blame for problems within the unemployment system.”

Along with protecting public dollars, Roberts said he hopes the proposal will speed up claims, insisting the mountain of fraud caused unnecessary delay.

Sylvia supports the legislation, although he said it remains to be seen how a fraud unit will co-exist with an unprecedented rush and pressure to process claims in rapid fashion.

“I think it will go a long way to reducing the risk,” he said. “Is it going to eliminate fraud? No. People will find ways to be fraudulent, but it will reduce it substantially.”

The Legislative Auditor’s report focused on West Virginia, but it said the Mountain State was not alone in experiencing fraud.

It notes Ohio has paid out at least $477 million in fraudulent unemployment claims since March 2020, while Maryland has paid out $501 million, and California leads all states in paying approximately $22 billion in fraudulent claims.

