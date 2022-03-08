Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

