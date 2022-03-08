Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s no big surprise that Ashland and Boyd County will play for the 16th region championship in Kentucky but both had to work hard to get there.

Rheyce Deboard had 22 points for the Lions, as they led for most of the first semifinal against Rowan County and won it 66-59.

In the second game, Bath County gave Ashland all it wanted before the Tomcats put together a strong 4th quarter to win it 59-55.

Collin Porter led Ashland with 17 points.

The championship game is Tuesday night at 7:00 at Ellis Johnson Arena in Morehead.

