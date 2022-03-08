Advertisement

Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship

Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s no big surprise that Ashland and Boyd County will play for the 16th region championship in Kentucky but both had to work hard to get there.

Rheyce Deboard had 22 points for the Lions, as they led for most of the first semifinal against Rowan County and won it 66-59.

In the second game, Bath County gave Ashland all it wanted before the Tomcats put together a strong 4th quarter to win it 59-55.

Collin Porter led Ashland with 17 points.

The championship game is Tuesday night at 7:00 at Ellis Johnson Arena in Morehead.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
‘It’s very inhumane to drive off like that’: Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Body County accident
Traffic delays following accident near Kentucky/West Virginia line
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run

Latest News

Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
UC women & WV state men heading to NCAA tournament
Dre'una Edwards hit the game-winning shot.
Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina, wins first SEC title since 1982
Herd to play Tuesday in CUSA tourney