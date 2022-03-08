COVID-19 W.Va. | 18 additional deaths, 292 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 8, 2022, there are currently 1,582 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Lincoln County, an 82-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Clay County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Logan County, and a 59-year old female from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 56-year old female from Hancock County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Lincoln County, a 45-year old male from Morgan County, and an 83-year old male from Fayette County. These deaths range from December 2021 through February 2022.

On West Virginia’s County Alert System map, 49 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate. One county is color-coded gold and five are color-coded yellow Tuesday.

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Tuesday, 397 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 99 have been admitted to the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

As for COVID-19 positive pediatric cases, five children are in the hospital, four have been admitted and one child is on a ventilator.

485,601 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

402,562 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (22), Berkeley (65), Boone (13), Braxton (16), Brooke (16), Cabell (61), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (1), Fayette (71), Gilmer (2), Grant (5), Greenbrier (48), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (8), Harrison (85), Jackson (15), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (120), Lewis (10), Lincoln (22), Logan (20), Marion (93), Marshall (47), Mason (18), McDowell (37), Mercer (80), Mineral (17), Mingo (29), Monongalia (70), Monroe (16), Morgan (4), Nicholas (39), Ohio (20), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (15), Preston (47), Putnam (44), Raleigh (52), Randolph (14), Ritchie (10), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (24), Tucker (15), Tyler (13), Upshur (34), Wayne (15), Webster (32), Wetzel (13), Wirt (6), Wood (54), Wyoming (33). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

