HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Childproofing the home is essential for the safety of children and parents’ peace of mind, but when it seems like unexpected hazards are everywhere, it can be a daunting task.

Interior design expert Lisa Galano understands the need for spaces to be functional, beautiful, and safe, and she is offering her expertise on Studio 3.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.