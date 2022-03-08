High water causing problems for veterinary center

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The owner of a veterinary clinic in Barboursville says says every time there’s a heavy rainfall, they can count on the road in front of their office being flooded.

High water covered Merrick Creek Road in front of Merritts Creek Veterinary Center for the third time since January, owner Dr. Jacqueline Chevalier said.

“It’s actually just runoff water,” she said. “It’s ruining my building every time it floods.”

Chevalier says along with taking care of sick pets, when the road floods, they use equipment to pump water into the creek behind their building.

She says she yearns for a day when they can simply focus on their vet work.

“There have been nights I’ve had to pay either staff or I’ve stayed here myself to check the sump pumps every hour,” Chevalier said.

She also says there’ve been times when vehicles have driven through the high water, and waves have gotten into their building.

“It is making it worse for me,” she said. “I’d urge drivers not to drive through here, and multiple cars have wrecked.”

She’s lived in the area her whole life but says this was never an issue until around 2010, and what causes it is unclear.

“It’s absolutely very frustrating. It keeps happening, and I know the neighbors up here are frustrated because they can’t get home,” Chevalier said.

She says she’s been in contact the state Division of Highways about trying to get the issue addressed.

