Neighbors worried after shots-fired incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors are on high alert after Huntington police say more than 40 shell casings were found Friday along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

“It worries me a lot. They could have shot up our house,” Rachel Kirk, a mother who lives along the street, said.

Huntington Police say two houses were hit by bullets, and a dog was injured by the gunfire.

There are multiple toys belonging to children right across the street from where the shell casings were found.

Like a lot of children on the block, Kirk says her children usually are out playing in their yard. However, they had been inside watching TV when the shots were fired.

“My kids could have been striked,” Kirk said.

Huntington police arrested two people after those shots were fired-- Anthony Archie who ran away from the scene and attempted to get rid of a gun, as well as another person on scene for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

