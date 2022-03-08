Advertisement

Neighbors worried after shots-fired incident

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors are on high alert after Huntington police say more than 40 shell casings were found Friday along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

“It worries me a lot. They could have shot up our house,” Rachel Kirk, a mother who lives along the street, said.

Huntington Police say two houses were hit by bullets, and a dog was injured by the gunfire.

There are multiple toys belonging to children right across the street from where the shell casings were found.

Like a lot of children on the block, Kirk says her children usually are out playing in their yard. However, they had been inside watching TV when the shots were fired.

“My kids could have been striked,” Kirk said.

Huntington police arrested two people after those shots were fired-- Anthony Archie who ran away from the scene and attempted to get rid of a gun, as well as another person on scene for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
‘It’s very inhumane to drive off like that’: Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Police spent several hours negotiating with a subject to exit the building with his hands up.
Man arrested after two-hour standoff
One child was injured after a driver crashed their car into a building.
Child injured after car crashes into building
inez fire
‘Rapidly growing’ wildfire in Inez

Latest News

Rain causes problems in parts of eastern Kentucky
Rain causes problems in parts of eastern Kentucky
W.Va. lawmakers seek fraud unit for unemployment agency
W.Va. lawmakers seek fraud unit for unemployment agency
W.Va. lawmakers seek fraud unit for unemployment agency
W.Va. lawmakers seek fraud unit for unemployment agency
Roller Coaster week of weather ahead
First Warning Weather