New rains pave way for dreary Wednesday

Active storm pattern into weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -No sooner has the Sunday-Monday rain storm departed that after a drying Tuesday a new southern storm is targeting the region with a new modest event. While the Wednesday rainfall will be measured with a half inch on average easily handled by the ground and rivers, the trend of frequent spring rains will come as no surprise to weather watchers.

Wednesday will dawn damp and dreary with rain and fog. Temperatures near 40 will prevent any snow or ice though at the tall elevations of WV Snowshoe and Canaan Valley will experience a thick wet snowfall.

Thursday and Friday will see skies brighten as the wind flow comes from a drier southerly direction. That south wind will also act to warm temperatures into the 50s then 60s.

By Friday night an arctic cold front armed with snow, frigid blusters and falling temperatures will pave the way for a healthy March snowfall. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the bitter teens on Saturday.

After the snow Sunday morning’s lows may threaten to break records. So it is safe to say winter is not cone with us just yet!

