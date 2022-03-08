Nitro officials plan for new pool and athletic complex

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Branson Sayre is 8 years old. He rides his bike to the Nitro pool three to five times a week in the summer.

“Me and my cousins went, and we played football in the pool; we wrestled,” Branson said.

He was there the very last day the pool opened last year. The pool has been part of the Nitro community for 65 years, according to Mayor Dave Casebolt.

“The pool we have now is about 65 years old. It has come to the end of its functional life,” Casebolt said.

A new plan started about four months ago when the pool’s overall condition was examined.

“We had it evaluated. The cost to open the pool this year was going to be a half million dollars, so City Council has decided to go with a whole new plan and build a whole new basically athletic complex,” Casebolt said.

A new pool will be built nearby, and the complex will include a new welcome center, pickleball courts, covered tennis courts, bike riding trails, a new little league field, a small amphitheater and additional boat docks.

“The timeline we are looking at with a successful bond flow is start of construction be this year, probably July and August of this year,” Casebolt said.

The mayor said the plan is to open at least the pool area for the 2023 season.

“We believe we will attract people, not only to live here but to have tournaments,” Casebolt said.

Casebolt said the plans are still in the design phase and they could change some. In order to fund the project, he said the city is floating general revenue bonds.

