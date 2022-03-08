ODOT begins rockslide prevention project

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A rockslide prevention project underway in Meigs County is among dozens of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) projects aimed at keeping small landslides and rockslides from growing into larger issues.

“The big thing here is we’re being proactive. We’re getting out and addressing these rockslides and landslides before they become bigger, more costly issues that result in full road closures,” said Ashley Rittenhouse with ODOT District 10.

The project is located on U.S. 33 East, between Long Hollow Road and the U.S. 33/SR 7 interchange. The right lane will be closed. The passing lane will remain open.

“Drivers will still be able to get through that area; they should just be mindful of the fact there will be workers there, so certainly pay attention in the work zone,” Rittenhouse said.

Drivers such as Bobby Foster, who has lived in Meigs County his whole life, is happy to see they are trying to prevent slides before they happen.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, well I think that applies to this,” he said. “The big thing here is we’re being proactive. We’re getting out and addressing these rockslides and landslides before they become bigger, more costly issues that result in full road closures.”

The work will consist of rock scaling and the placement of a rockfall protection slope drape.

The rock scaling consists of removing unstable rocks using hand tools and mechanical methods such as pry bars, air bladders, jacks, drills, and other measures.

The slope drape is a high tensile steel wire mesh, similar to a chain link fence, only stronger. It will be anchored to the top of the slope and hold the rocks in place.

The $2 million project is expected to wrap up by June 30.

The money for the project is coming from COVID relief funding.

Frances Moxly, who also lives in Meigs County, is glad ODOT is being proactive but is hesitant about where the funds are coming from.

“It’s all taxpayer money, no matter where they get it from, so I mean if they feel this is necessary, but I think it should have been maybe more publicized and given the people the right to decide,” she said. “But if it’s going to save lives, of course I want it done.”

These funds are part of the $333.4 million that Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Landslides and rockslides are a common issue in parts of eastern and southern Ohio. ODOT will use $35 million in federal stimulus funding to complete dozens of projects aimed at catching these issues early or even preventing them in the first place.

ODOT has identified nearly 40 locations in more than a dozen counties where slips and rockfalls are likely to happen in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.