Advertisement

Ohio’s capital city drops mask mandate as COVID cases fall

(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Democrat Andrew Ginther is the mayor of Columbus.

He signed city council legislation Monday that eliminates the mask requirement implemented in September as COVID-19 cases spiked, driven by the delta variant.

Ginther says he’s encouraged by the decrease in cases and feels the burden on healthcare workers has been reduced.

Ginther says immunocompromised individuals and those who aren’t vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask.

Columbus city schools, Ohio’s largest district, has also dropped its mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
‘It’s very inhumane to drive off like that’: Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Body County accident
Traffic delays following accident near Kentucky/West Virginia line

Latest News

W.Va. troopers push Senate to pass $10K raise
W.Va. troopers push Senate to pass $10K raise
W.Va. troopers push Senate to pass $10K raise
W.Va. troopers push Senate to pass $10K raise
West Virginia Batman to travel to the Ukraine border
West Virginia Batman to go to the Ukraine border
Kentucky vaccination-related bill advanced by House panel