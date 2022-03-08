Ohio’s capital city drops mask mandate as COVID cases fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital and largest city has dropped its indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Democrat Andrew Ginther is the mayor of Columbus.

He signed city council legislation Monday that eliminates the mask requirement implemented in September as COVID-19 cases spiked, driven by the delta variant.

Ginther says he’s encouraged by the decrease in cases and feels the burden on healthcare workers has been reduced.

Ginther says immunocompromised individuals and those who aren’t vaccinated should consider continuing to wear a mask.

Columbus city schools, Ohio’s largest district, has also dropped its mask mandate.

