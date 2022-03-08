Advertisement

As electric car buying accelerates, Charleston adds charging stations

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Electric vehicle owners now have a spot to power up in West Virginia’s capital city.

Two charging stations have been added to the first floor of the Shanklin parking garage, next to City Hall.

The garage is located at 501 Virginia Street East.

While charging a vehicle is free, drivers will need to feed the meter while parked inside the garage.

As gas prices rise and more people make the switch to electric vehicles, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Tuesday more charging stations are a must have.

“You look at mayors all accross this region, some are actually transfer their fleet over to all electric vehicles,” said Mayor Shuler Goodwin. “You know, it’s something we’ve been talking about.  It’s certainly going to be a long game as we move forward, but this is the future.  Make no mistake about it.”

Mayor Shuler Goodwin says there are currently no plans to add additional charging stations, but leaders are looking for potential sites on the City’s east end and west side.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was joined by Christopher Burk from Pickering & Associates, Marty Weirick from the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, Council Member Emmett Pepper, Director of Parking Terri Allen, and members of the Green Team Tuesday for the announcement.

