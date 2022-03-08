Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of four family members will be tried as an adult, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard’s office.

The move was made during a hearing Tuesday and opens the possibility for Gavin Smith to face a longer or more serious sentence.

In December of 2020, four members of the same family were found dead by another relative at a home on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

The victims were later identified as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

Gavin Smith was 16 at the time of the murders.

Smith is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say each victim was shot with a firearm.

In September of 2021, another teen accused in the case was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, took a plea agreement and plead guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators say Walker and Smith were in a relationship when the murders happened in 2020.

