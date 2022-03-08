Advertisement

Weather-related issues knock out power to hundreds

Several hundred people in parts of West Virginia are dealing with no power Monday night.
Several hundred people in parts of West Virginia are dealing with no power Monday night.(KGNS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several hundred people in parts of West Virginia are dealing with no power Monday night.

AEP spokesman Phil Moye said high winds, accompanied in many areas by heavy rain, led to several instances of trees falling onto power lines.

Moye said nearly half of the affected customers (2,800) are in Marshall and Ohio counties, which are well outside of our viewing area.

As of around 10:30 p.m., counties affected in our region include:

- Lincoln (1,650)

- Kanawha (419)

- Putnam (272)

- Wayne (241)

- Roane (175)

Only scattered outages are reported late Monday night in Ohio and Kentucky counties in our region, according to AEP.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
‘It’s very inhumane to drive off like that’: Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Body County accident
Traffic delays following accident near Kentucky/West Virginia line
Pike Co. man arrested
EKY man arrested after fatal hit and run

Latest News

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE NEAR WEST HAMLIN
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE NEAR WEST HAMLIN
THOUSANDS WITHOUT WATER IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
THOUSANDS WITHOUT WATER IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO
COVID cases continue to decline; some Ky. areas in the green
COVID cases continue to decline; some Ky. areas in the green
School consolidation meeting set for Tuesday
School consolidation meeting set for Tuesday
Crews fight fire at abandoned house
Crews fight fire at abandoned house