Weather-related issues knock out power to hundreds

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several hundred people in parts of West Virginia are dealing with no power Monday night.

AEP spokesman Phil Moye said high winds, accompanied in many areas by heavy rain, led to several instances of trees falling onto power lines.

Moye said nearly half of the affected customers (2,800) are in Marshall and Ohio counties, which are well outside of our viewing area.

As of around 10:30 p.m., counties affected in our region include:

- Lincoln (1,650)

- Kanawha (419)

- Putnam (272)

- Wayne (241)

- Roane (175)

Only scattered outages are reported late Monday night in Ohio and Kentucky counties in our region, according to AEP.

