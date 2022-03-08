Advertisement

W.Va. House oks state worker raises, troopers get bigger bump

(Pexels)
(Pexels)(MGN ONLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State police troopers in West Virginia would receive a $10,000 pay increase under a bill approved by the House of Delegates.

The proposal was passed 97-0 Monday and now returns to the Senate, which previously had unanimously passed Gov. Jim Justice’s request for a 5% pay raise for most state employees.

That proposal had included raises of about $2,550 for state troopers.

The House tacked on additional $7,450 raises for them while leaving the original pay raises for other state workers intact.

Some lawmakers had sought a pay increase based upon location.

That bill did not make it out of the House.

