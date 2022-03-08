W.Va. troopers push Senate to pass $10K raise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia state troopers gathered Tuesday at the Capitol in hopes their presence would push the Senate to pass a $10,000, across-the-board pay raise.

Trooper First Class Michelle Shaffer was among them. As part of the Crimes Against Children unit, she seeks to bring pedophiles to justice and educate kids on the dangers of technology.

She explained the unit is smaller than when she arrived, and she worries it could shrink even more as the State Police struggles to keep troopers on the force. She said that could mean justice delayed for the state’s youngest victims.

“It’s obviously going to take more time because we kind of have to work on one thing at a time, or maybe jump back to something we’ve been working on, or we get something new and something else falls to the back burner,” she said.

The West Virginia Troopers’ Association had hoped for much more. Its president, Jeff Chumley, called the current proposal a start.

“If we get ten (thousand), that’s still substantial,” he said. “ It’s not where we need to be, but we’d be very appreciative. It’s a stepping point.”

The current proposal is the product of compromise in the House of Delegates.

The Association initially sought a $20,000 raise for all troopers, while the State Police administration asked for $10,000 in locality pay for troopers to bolster recruitment and retention in the Eastern Panhandle.

The House of Delegates’ solution -- a $10,000 raise for every trooper.

Del. Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, participated in the floor debate that helped lead to the current proposal.

“We needed all 55 counties,” he said Tuesday. “Every officer puts their life on the line every day, and so we’ll take care of the locality thing with some housing allowances and things during interims, but right now, let’s do the right thing. Let’s at least get these men and women at least $10,000, and that doesn’t even catch them up with surrounding states.”

The Senate had initially advanced a 5% raise for troopers -- an increase in line with other state workers.

Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, said the House proposal may be too much for some senators. She worries how that could impact the Eastern Panhandle where recruitment and retention is dire.

“Our area not only has a much higher cost of living, much higher call volume, competition with outside the state -- Virginia and Maryland -- but also competition within county,” she said.

Shaffer and her colleagues watched from the Senate gallery Tuesday. They didn’t see any action, but they still hope for a solution to what she called a potential public safety crisis.

The House passed the current proposal by a 97-0 vote. It comes with an estimated $8 million price tag, Ferrell said.

The Senate could consider action as early as Wednesday.

The 60-day session ends Saturday.

