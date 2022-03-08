Advertisement

WVU professors speak against bill on race, identity teaching

(WVVA News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have removed universities from being targeted in a bill that would dictate how lessons on race and identity can be taught in school.

The House Education Committee made the change Monday evening after college professors roundly criticized the legislation during a morning public hearing.

The bill already passed the Senate. West Virginia University professors said the “Anti-Racism Act” would stifle freedom of expression in their classrooms.

It says students should not be made to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish” because of their identity.

Professors said state and federal law already allow people to file discrimination lawsuits if they feel their civil rights protections are violated.

