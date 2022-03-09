Advertisement

5th Street Road reopens following accident

Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – 5th Street Road has reopened following an accident Wednesday involving three vehicles.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Major traffic delays are being reported along 5th Street Road in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, at least three cars were involved in a crash at the stop light close to Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center.

Dispatchers report at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Back up is being reported in both directions, heading toward Wayne County via 152 and traffic heading toward Huntington.

Further details have not been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident

Latest News

Clay Walker on Studio 3
Clay Walker on Studio 3
Wedding Wednesday | 12 month wedding checklist
Wedding Wednesday | 12-month wedding checklist
Timeless Reflections shares their Magical Christmas Giveaway winner
Timeless Reflections shares their Magical Christmas Giveaway winner
Cowboy Caviar with King's Daughters Medical Center
Cowboy Caviar with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Ask the Vet with Dr. Dyer
Ask the Vet with Dr. Dyer