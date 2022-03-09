5th Street Road reopens following accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – 5th Street Road has reopened following an accident Wednesday involving three vehicles.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Major traffic delays are being reported along 5th Street Road in Huntington.

According to dispatchers, at least three cars were involved in a crash at the stop light close to Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center.

Dispatchers report at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Back up is being reported in both directions, heading toward Wayne County via 152 and traffic heading toward Huntington.

Further details have not been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

