Ashland heading back to Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Ashland Tomcats left no doubt who would represent the Boys 16th region in Kentucky’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, beating Boyd County 84-52 at Ellis Johnson Arena Tuesday night.
Collin Porter had a triple double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Tomcats to their 4th win this year over Boyd County.
Ethan Sellars sank 6 3-pointers and led all scorers with 32 points.
Ashland led by 7 at halftime and quckly pulled away from the Lions in the 2nd half.
Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County with 17 points.
