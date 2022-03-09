Advertisement

Ashland heading back to Sweet 16

Ashland defeats Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Ashland Tomcats left no doubt who would represent the Boys 16th region in Kentucky’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, beating Boyd County 84-52 at Ellis Johnson Arena Tuesday night.

Collin Porter had a triple double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Tomcats to their 4th win this year over Boyd County.

Ethan Sellars sank 6 3-pointers and led all scorers with 32 points.

Ashland led by 7 at halftime and quckly pulled away from the Lions in the 2nd half.

Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County with 17 points.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
‘It’s very inhumane to drive off like that’: Police seek vehicle involved in hit and run
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Latest News

Marshall beats FIU in CUSA Tourney
Ashland defeats Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
Ashland defeats Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship
Ashland, Boyd Co. to play in 16th Region Championship