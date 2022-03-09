Ashland heading back to Sweet 16

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Ashland Tomcats left no doubt who would represent the Boys 16th region in Kentucky’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, beating Boyd County 84-52 at Ellis Johnson Arena Tuesday night.

Collin Porter had a triple double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Tomcats to their 4th win this year over Boyd County.

Ethan Sellars sank 6 3-pointers and led all scorers with 32 points.

Ashland led by 7 at halftime and quckly pulled away from the Lions in the 2nd half.

Rheyce Deboard led Boyd County with 17 points.

