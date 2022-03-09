Broadband bill clears first hurdle in W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposed law that would hold internet providers more accountable in West Virginia cleared its first Senate committee Wednesday morning, but not until remarks from the bill’s sponsor helped convince one senator to withdraw multiple amendments.

The legislation, House Bill 4001, would enhance consumer protections for broadband customers and provide a penalty for providers that mislead the state about compliance in carrying out publicly funded projects.

Senator Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, believed the House proposal was passed with the best intentions, but he arrived at Wednesday’s meeting with multiple amendments.

“We are potentially creating some overregulation that could decrease the speed of deployment and then add costs to it that are unnecessary,” Tarr told fellow lawmakers.

The state’s Department of Economic Development agreed.

It’s secretary, Mitch Carmichael, and broadband director said a provision requiring it to map rights of way and gather data on existing utility poles would cost $2 million and duplicate work already done by other groups.

They also worried that a so-called death penalty to punish bad actors would dissuade broadband providers from doing work in West Virginia.

“There’s a concern that once we do a broadband bill per year, that there’s no certainty, there’s no predictability with those programs,” Carmichael told senators.

The proposal’s sponsor, Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, offered a point-by-point rebuttal.

He claimed much of the mapping data already exists. Having it, he said, is crucial to prevent unnecessary delay in future broadband expansion.

He argued both the Attorney General and the Public Service Commission should be involved to preserve competition. He also stood by his so-called death penalty arguing providers must be held accountable.

“So, we’ve got a pretty serious concern here,” he told senators. “My recommendation, as drafted here, is to make sure that we provide oversight and that we heavily penalize anyone who doesn’t do that which it is they said they would do and were paid hundreds of millions of dollars.”

That was enough to change Tarr’s mind.

“That’s the information that I was really wanting to hear and haven’t got to hear yet on this bill, so I withdraw my amendments,” he said.

Tarr’s reversal on substantial changes means the legislation will remain largely intact.

Afterward, Carmichael said the administration supports the legislative process. He said his opposition is not strong enough to recommend a veto, if the proposal were to pass.

“For us, the bottom line is does it help or does it hurt expanding broadband? And our view is that hurts, so we just wanted to make those points,” he said.

The bill would provide protections to ensure customers receive credits and refunds for service interruptions lasting for more than 24 hours.

Additionally, the legislation would require companies to provide more than 30 days notice of any rate increase, including an expiration of promotion and special pricing.

Those unable to resolve their dispute with the company will be able to appeal the matter to the state’s Attorney General.

Furthermore, the legislation would ban service providers from requiring consumers rent a specific modem, as well as prohibit companies from charging select fees, including a fee to receive a paper bill.

Any credit due to the subscriber would have to be paid as soon as practicable, according to the legislation.

Linville’s so-called death penalty provision would bar the broadband provider from receiving state grants, awards, purchasing, leases, if the provider is found to falsify its compliance/non-compliance with requirements from prior grants/funding that it received, such as claiming that it provided service to an area that it did not.

The proposal quickly moved to the Senate floor for further consideration, however, a minor amendment adopted by the Senate Economic Development Committee will require the proposal to receive Senate and House approval before the 60-day session ends at midnight Saturday.

The amendment was adopted to bring House Bill 4001 in line with another proposal already passed by the Senate.

WSAZ reached out to Frontier and Suddenlink for thoughts on the legislation. Suddenlink has not responded to the request. Frontier declined comment on the matter.

