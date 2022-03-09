Advertisement

Colon Cancer Awareness Month with Marshall Health

Colon Cancer Awareness Month
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and we are bringing awareness with Marshall Health.

Dr. Pramod Pantangi from Marshall Health Internal Medicine shares how prevention is the best option for patients who are at risk for colon cancer.

To schedule an appointment call 304-691-1000, you can also visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

