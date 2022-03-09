Community members give feedback on possible consolidation in Carter County

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the second time since January, the public had a chance to give feedback to a local planning committee on the possibility of consolidating East Carter and West Carter High School.

During a Tuesday evening meeting at Prichard Elementary in Grayson, community members shared why they were for or against consolidation.

“I don’t feel this is needed,” Paul Morgan said. “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. We’ve got good schools.”

“If the Battle of the Barrel is more important than meeting the educational needs of all students, perhaps we should reevaluate the purpose of education,” Amanda Gee said.

“Our cities need our high schools,” Nicholas Barker, the father of a student at Olive Hill Elementary, said. “A central high school will have to be in the middle of nowhere, outside city boundaries to be fair.”

Superintendent Paul Green says consolidation is being considered now because of decreased enrollment and an increase in possible funding.

He says one of the pros would be a new career and technical center would be located at the same site as the new school.

Parent Jessica Fritz said she likes the idea of her three children attending a new central high school.

“A new facility can and will provide students in our community with opportunities they’ve never had before,” Fritz said. “I support consolidation because I truly believe together we will be better.”

There are several steps before consolidation would become official. Green says the local planning committee would need to approve the plan and send it to the county board of education for a vote. He says the county board of education’s vote may take place later this month or in April. They would then need approval from the state.

Green says if the new school is approved, it would likely be four years before it would open.

