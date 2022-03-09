Couple indicted, facing involuntary manslaughter charges following toddler’s death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Charges against a couple accused in the death of an 18-month-old have been upgraded to include involuntary manslaughter.

According to the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney, the new indictments supersede the prior ones.

WSAZ first reported on the case involving Kristina Edwards and Larry Leslie Weaver on January 6.

Deputies say they were contacted by police and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 6, about a deceased toddler at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Members of a newly formed Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit responded to the hospital. During the investigation, law enforcement determined the baby was brought to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

Deputies said an investigation revealed the infant was in the custody of Scioto County Children Services and had been placed into a kinship placement.

Kinship care refers to the care of children by relatives, or in some jurisdictions, close family friends. The biological mother, Kristina Edwards, had been receiving overnight visitation.

Kristina Edwards, 36, is now facing the following charges: involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Updated charges for Larry Leslie Weaver, 22, are as follows: involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

The investigation led to the search of two homes, which were conducted by detectives from both the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Detectives recovered 29 grams of meth, 13 grams of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, scales, a gun, and $4,200 cash.

