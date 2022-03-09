Gas prices putting pressure on businesses

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gas prices across the nation continue climbing.

It’s affecting everyone’s wallets, and it is already having an effect on the products you buy.

Now, small businesses and customers who have already struggled during the pandemic are buckling up for another bumpy ride.

“According to all of our manufacturers and our suppliers, it’s about to get really bad,” said Sharee McDonald who owns Weber’s Florist & Gift Shop in Ironton.

Weber’s has been a staple in Ironton for 120 years.

Whatever the occasion, they’re sure to have it. But shortages during the pandemic limited the products they were able to offer, and now rising gas prices are putting another strain on the business.

“We deliver all over the Tri-State, so we can’t go to Ashland ten times in a day, so we have to make one trip to Ashland,” McDonald said.

McDonald says customers are also ordering less, and some suppliers have doubled or tripled their delivery fees, meaning that cost eventually trickles down to the customer.

“It’s hard to charge customers extra delivery fees when we really don’t make any money off delivery fees, it’s just breaking even,” McDonald said. “It’s about just staying in business at this point and keeping the tradition going with Weber’s.”

McDonald says their delivery fee is expected to go up by at least a couple dollars, depending on where the delivery is.

Experts say while fuel prices do rise in the spring and summer, the demand for gas could also get a boost as countries continue to shed their COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.