Advertisement

Gas prices putting pressure on businesses

Shortages during the pandemic limited the products Weber's Florist & Gifts were able to offer,...
Shortages during the pandemic limited the products Weber's Florist & Gifts were able to offer, and now, rising gas prices are putting another strain on the business.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Gas prices across the nation continue climbing.

It’s affecting everyone’s wallets, and it is already having an effect on the products you buy.

Now, small businesses and customers who have already struggled during the pandemic are buckling up for another bumpy ride.

“According to all of our manufacturers and our suppliers, it’s about to get really bad,” said Sharee McDonald who owns Weber’s Florist & Gift Shop in Ironton.

Weber’s has been a staple in Ironton for 120 years.

Whatever the occasion, they’re sure to have it. But shortages during the pandemic limited the products they were able to offer, and now rising gas prices are putting another strain on the business.

“We deliver all over the Tri-State, so we can’t go to Ashland ten times in a day, so we have to make one trip to Ashland,” McDonald said.

McDonald says customers are also ordering less, and some suppliers have doubled or tripled their delivery fees, meaning that cost eventually trickles down to the customer.

“It’s hard to charge customers extra delivery fees when we really don’t make any money off delivery fees, it’s just breaking even,” McDonald said. “It’s about just staying in business at this point and keeping the tradition going with Weber’s.”

McDonald says their delivery fee is expected to go up by at least a couple dollars, depending on where the delivery is.

Experts say while fuel prices do rise in the spring and summer, the demand for gas could also get a boost as countries continue to shed their COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult; more details released
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
The owner says this is the third time water has covered the road in front of their building...
High water causing problems for veterinary center
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Woman arrested for DUI causing death following double fatal accident

Latest News

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire.
One person taken to the hospital after house fire
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Forrest Hutchinson talks about his new business and how he can get your yard ready for new...
Get ready for spring with Mister Edger