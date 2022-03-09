Advertisement

Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, reckless driving, improper passing, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, and possession of marijuana.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence has been indicted on murder charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, Payton Sparks tried to pass a car in a no passing zone, hitting another car head on in the 7500 block of State Route 168 in Catlettsburg.

The accident happened February 15.

Opel Wilkes, 57, of Catlettsburg was killed in the collision along with Victor Alferes.

Originally, Victor Alferes was identified as Rigoberto Madrigal, but Kentucky State Police made a correction Wednesday.

KSP says identifying Alferes was difficult because he was living under an assumed name.

Alferes, who is originally from Mexico, was undocumented and living under a different name for nearly two decades, according to state police.

Sparks is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.

For previous coverage, click the link below:

Names released in deadly crash

Further details have not been released.

