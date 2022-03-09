Man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Putnam County on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Keegan Shane Stanley, 31, of Poca, West Virginia, had more than 1,600 images of child pornography at his home – found during a search.
Investigators say Stanley also uploaded videos to an online file sharing website.
He pleaded guilty to a transportation of child pornography charge.
Sentencing is set for June 16. Stanley faces from five to 20 years in prison.
