Man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Putnam County on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Keegan Shane Stanley, 31, of Poca, West Virginia, had more than 1,600 images of child pornography at his home – found during a search.

Investigators say Stanley also uploaded videos to an online file sharing website.

He pleaded guilty to a transportation of child pornography charge.

Sentencing is set for June 16. Stanley faces from five to 20 years in prison.

