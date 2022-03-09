Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 1500 block of Farnsworth Drive in Charleston.

According to Metro 911, the call came in around 1:30p.m. on Wednesday. There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries at this time.

Charleston Fire Department responded to this fire.

