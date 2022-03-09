One person taken to the hospital after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 1500 block of Farnsworth Drive in Charleston.

According to Metro 911, the call came in around 1:30p.m. on Wednesday. There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries at this time.

Charleston Fire Department responded to this fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.