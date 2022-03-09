Advertisement

Police respond to shots-fired incident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 21st Street, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say no victim was found at the scene.

Police told our crew, who also responded to the scene, that they didn’t find any shell casings or other evidence.

