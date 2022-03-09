Power back for hundreds in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 1,500 people in Lincoln County lost power Monday afternoon, and it took nearly an entire day before it was restored.

Many in the community say it’s a problem they’re constantly facing.

“We have a generator at the house, but when the gas runs out, it’s out,” Hamlin resident Caitlin Owsley said. “And there’s no electricity, so you can’t get gas anywhere, so we come to my parents, because they have the whole house Generac generator, and that gives us a place to have food and lights and heat.”

Those who have generators say they can be very costly, averaging thousands of dollars.

“It’s not a good situation, I mean, the power goes off constantly in Hamlin,” Mayor David Adkins said.

Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said they’re aware of the problems and have been working since 2019 to fix the problems.

“The mayor’s right, you know, we do have some reliability issues out there,” Moye said. “And the reason is, I mean, it’s a rural, mountainous and heavily forested area with some older infrastructure.”

Their goal is to finish the project in no more than a year. When it’s complete, Moye said the additions of smart circuits and improved technology should decrease the number of outages in the area.

“Just hang in there a little bit longer, because you know we’re almost at the end of that project to where we can have everything tied in and have it to where the reliability,” Moye said. “I think we’re gonna see significant improvement throughout the county.”

Mayor Adkins says he plans to use some American Rescue Plan funds to buy a generator for the community center so it can be used as a warming shelter in situations like these.

