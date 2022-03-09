Advertisement

Quiet 2 days before weekend wintry blast

Saturday snowstorm/snowfall...take your pick at terminology
One last chance to build snowmen this weekend
One last chance to build snowmen this weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday’s rains tallied a quarter to half inch keeping the ground soggy but not enough to send rivers up. Now we look ahead to 2 days of drying sunshine and quiet March weather. After that, have you heard? A sizeable weekend snowstorm and deep arctic cold wave will be incoming.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Friday too skies will be partially bright and temperatures will jump to 60. By Friday night an arriving arctic cold front will team with a southern storm to generate a healthy wind driven snowstorm on Saturday. The precipitation will start as rain but only very briefly.

Saturday’s biting cold will preserve the snow for kids to sled into Sunday. Saturday’s daytime temperatures will be in the 20s before falling to near 10 degrees on Sunday morning.

Latest News

Dry days ahead until !
