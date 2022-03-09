Quiet 2 days before weekend wintry blast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday’s rains tallied a quarter to half inch keeping the ground soggy but not enough to send rivers up. Now we look ahead to 2 days of drying sunshine and quiet March weather. After that, have you heard? A sizeable weekend snowstorm and deep arctic cold wave will be incoming.

Thursday will turn partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Friday too skies will be partially bright and temperatures will jump to 60. By Friday night an arriving arctic cold front will team with a southern storm to generate a healthy wind driven snowstorm on Saturday. The precipitation will start as rain but only very briefly.

Saturday’s biting cold will preserve the snow for kids to sled into Sunday. Saturday’s daytime temperatures will be in the 20s before falling to near 10 degrees on Sunday morning.

