Road slip repairs underway after concerns voiced to WSAZ

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, WSAZ interceded for families fearful during their daily commute due to a major road slip in their neighborhood.

Families say part of Hash Ridge Road started slipping a few years ago and has only gotten worse over time.

WSAZ reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways to get answers on what is being done to fix the road, and officials say a permanent fix is now underway.

A lot has changed in just a week’s time.

The sound of drilling and construction is music to the ears of those who live along Hash Ridge Road in Cabell County.

“I don’t think it would have went this far if I hadn’t contacted you,” said Amber Kelly.

Last week, WSAZ introduced you to several neighbors including Kelly.

Kelly says for years she would scrape her car on branches trying to stay away from the massive slip she says first developed about three years ago.

In January, her husband went to a nearby Department of Highways Garage hoping to speak with someone, but he says he was told he needed an appointment.

That’s when Kelly reached out to WSAZ.

We reached out to a DOH spokesperson by phone and by email to find out what was being done to fix the road.

WSAZ also went to the site to see the slip firsthand.

The day after we were at Hash Ridge Road, a DOH spokesperson told us via email, “we have done intermittent work at the location while developing the long-term solution and county crews are at the location today.”

When a WSAZ crew headed back out to see what work was being done, crews had already left; however, it appeared fresh gravel had been laid down.

When we reached back out to the DOH, WSAZ was told crews were planning to start work this week.

When crews rolled up Monday and started working to clear brush and prepare the site, neighbors say they were shocked but thrilled.

“Whenever I saw that thing (construction equipment) I was like ‘oh wow okay’.”

“You know you all (WSAZ) being here and paying attention to people’s emails and responding to them. You pay attention and say ‘yes we got your email’ but also actually doing something about it is a whole other thing and it’s been greatly appreciated by everybody here.”

Since Monday, neighbors and drivers have had to take an alternate route, but they say the extra minutes on their commute is well worth it.

