Wayne County bridge replacement project announced

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big Hurricane Creek Road, CR 37/3, will be closed at Milepost 2.97, near the intersection of Wolf Creek Road Thursday, crews announced.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Crews will be setting beams as part of the bridge replacement project.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and adjust their commuting schedule.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.