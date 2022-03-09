Advertisement

Wayne County bridge replacement project announced

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big Hurricane Creek Road, CR 37/3, will be closed at Milepost 2.97, near the intersection of Wolf Creek Road Thursday, crews announced.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Crews will be setting beams as part of the bridge replacement project.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and adjust their commuting schedule.

Further details have not been released.

