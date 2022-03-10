Advertisement

Day 2 of WV girls tourney is in the books

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 teams are left standing at the WV girls state tournament with 8 more teams competing tomorrow in Charleston for quarterfinal spots. Among your winners on Wednesday were top seed in Class AAA Fairmont Senior, Pikeview and Logan.

Here are the highlights from the Polar Bears win along with Charleston Catholic against Wyoming East, Nitro lost in OT to Pikeview in the late game and Logan won early Wednesday afternoon.

