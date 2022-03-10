Advertisement

Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
5th Street Road reopens following accident
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
A 17-year-old girl died Wednesday in a one-car crash on Beaver Pike in Jackson County, Ohio.
Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for a war crimes probe into Russia's invasion of...
Harris embraces calls for war crimes probe in Russia
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot focuses on entrapment