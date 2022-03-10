Former Director of Operations for Canaan Valley sentenced for embezzlement

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Director of Operations at Canaan Valley State Park and Resort will face prison time after pleading guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement.

Officials say nearly $165,000 was stolen from the taxpayers of West Virginia.

Wednesday, Michael Chaney was sentenced to one to ten years for each of the five counts, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Chaney was taken into custody following the hearing.

According to court documents, Chaney used the money that was taken to buy a number of items for personal use, from high-end Christmas decorations to guns.

Chaney was the Director of Operations at Canaan Valley State Park and Resort. He worked for the management company, Regency Hotel Management, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the resort. Starting in May 2017, he started making purchases of tangible goods, which were paid for with state money, for his own use.

The embezzlement was first discovered in October of 2020 when Chaney took medical leave.

During his absence, invoices were discovered for items that were not on the resort property.

Chaney purchased 19 sets of Christmas decorations. The decorations were professional grade, ranging in price from $1,100 to $5,500 each, which Chaney used to make an elaborate display in his own front yard.

Chaney also used the public dollars to buy 10 firearms, dozens of tools and building materials, and a Honda ATV, among other items.

Chaney paid $152,426 in restitution to Regency Hotel Management, which had paid the state back for the loss. Chaney also paid $20,000 to Canaan Valley Resort general fund for the cost of the audit. A Honda ATV, guns and other items were also returned to the state and auctioned to help recoup some of the money that was stolen.

