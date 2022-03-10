Advertisement

Garbage truck crashes down embankment

A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.(Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It happened around 1:30 pm on East Mud River Road.

West Virginia State Police at the scene say the two men in the Republic Services truck were banged up and taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.

The truck crashed into a power pole and an outbuilding.

According to a trooper, the driver said the truck’s wheels went off the side of the road and into mud, and the weight of the truck was too heavy to be able to get back onto the pavement.

A power pole that was snapped and caused an outage has been replaced.

Property owners say it’s not rare for them to be doing yard work in the spot where the truck crashed, and it’s a relief no bystanders were hurt.

Crews were still working to remove the truck, which was full of trash, as of 7:30 Wednesday night.

