Herd falls in CUSA tournament
LA Tech eliminates Marshall Wednesday night
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas -- — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 21 points as Louisiana Tech beat Marshall 77-67 in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.
Keaston Willis had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (22-9). Cobe Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Taevion Kinsey had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (12-21). Mikel Beyers scored a season-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen had seven rebounds and three blocks.
