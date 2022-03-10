Homicide investigation underway after body found

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man’s body was discovered Tuesday evening.

The body was found along Carson Road in Mason County, state police reports.

Troopers say they received a call about a suspicious death in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Troopers say the victim has been positively identified, but the man’s name is not being released due to the pending investigation.

Investigators say they are attempting to track down leads in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.

Further information about the investigation has not been released.

