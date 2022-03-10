Lane closure along Route 60 following multi-vehicle crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 60 heading west is blocked Thursday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a crash involving several vehicles.

Barboursville Police along with Cabell EMS are currently on scene.

The right lane of Route 60 West has been blocked off.

No word on if anyone has been hurt in the crash.

Further details have not been released.

