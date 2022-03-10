Advertisement

Lane closure along Route 60 following multi-vehicle crash

The right lane of Route 60 West has been blocked off Thursday afternoon following a crash.
The right lane of Route 60 West has been blocked off Thursday afternoon following a crash.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of Route 60 heading west is blocked Thursday afternoon as emergency crews respond to a crash involving several vehicles.

Barboursville Police along with Cabell EMS are currently on scene.

The right lane of Route 60 West has been blocked off.

No word on if anyone has been hurt in the crash.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Nikilia Dale, 17, of Jackson, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.
Teen dies in southeast Ohio crash
A garbage truck crashed down an embankment and landed on its top in Milton Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage truck crashes down embankment
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
5th Street Road reopens following accident
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | You’ve Got Two Days

Latest News

Reminiscing about the blizzard of 1993
Reminiscing about the blizzard of 1993
Kettle bell workout with Complex 7
Kettle bell workout with Complex 7
Most want to work anywhere but the office
Most want to work anywhere but the office
Garth Brooks on Studio 3
Garth Brooks on Studio 3