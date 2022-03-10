Man injured in shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning in Charleston’s West Side.

It happened just after 12:45 a.m.

Kanawha County Emergency Dispatchers say the victim knocked on a stranger’s door for help on 3rd Street West.

It’s unclear the extent of his injuries.

Dispatchers say no one is in custody at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

