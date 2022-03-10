More WV state tourney berths awarded Wednesday night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 more spots in the 2022 state tournament were won Wednesday night in West Virginia boys basketball. Cabell Midland, George Washington, South Charleston, Man and Huntington St. Joe are playing next week in Charleston. Huntington High’s season ended on the road at Parkersburg South.

Here are the highlights from the Knights, Patriots, Highlanders and Irish games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

