Advertisement

More WV state tourney berths awarded Wednesday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 more spots in the 2022 state tournament were won Wednesday night in West Virginia boys basketball. Cabell Midland, George Washington, South Charleston, Man and Huntington St. Joe are playing next week in Charleston. Huntington High’s season ended on the road at Parkersburg South.

Here are the highlights from the Knights, Patriots, Highlanders and Irish games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Emergency crews respond to an accident along 5th Street Road in Cabell County Wednesday.
5th Street Road reopens following accident
Huntington Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday night near the intersection...
Police respond to shots-fired incident
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Man receives life sentence for killing grandfather

Latest News

12 teams are quarterfinal bound
Day 2 of WV girls tourney is in the books
Day 2 WV girls tourney
Day 2 WV girls tourney
WV boys regionals
WV boys regionals
Big 12 logo
WVU wins play-in game of Big 12 tourney