Semi crushes car in parking lot

Cabell County Sheriff's deputies are working the scene of a semi truck crash. One car was crushed in a business parking lot.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A semi truck rolled on top of a vehicle in a parking lot Thursday morning along Route 2.

A Cabell County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ it happened at 6:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the SMC plant at the intersection of Route 2 and Merritt’s Creek Road.

The supervisor says no one was hurt and that the roadways are open to traffic.

There is no word on what caused the semi to overturn, but the supervisor confirmed there are foggy conditions reported in the area.

A WSAZ crew in headed to the scene. Keep checking for updates.

